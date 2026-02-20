'Our trees and native wildlife are under huge strain': Defra unveils deer culling plan in bid to save woodland

Credit: iStock
Campaigner and broadcaster Chris Packham backs policy and says sometime 'hard choices' are needed

Farmers and the natural environment across England are expected to benefit from new measures to reduce the damaging impacts of deer on woodlands, under a new 10-year plan unveiled by the government today....

