'Our trees and native wildlife are under huge strain': Defra unveils deer culling plan in bid to save woodland

Campaigner and broadcaster Chris Packham backs policy and says sometime 'hard choices' are needed
Farmers and the natural environment across England are expected to benefit from new measures to reduce the damaging impacts of deer on woodlands, under a new 10-year plan unveiled by the government today....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis