Study: Mining for energy transition materials 'not a major source' of emissions

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New global dataset finds non-coal mining contributed just 0.54 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

Mining for the minerals and metals used in clean technologies may not have as big a carbon footprint as some critics claim, with new research this week detailing how the sector is "not a major source"...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
