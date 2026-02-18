BNEF: Battery storage costs hit record low despite 2025 clean tech headwinds

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

However costs of battery storage, solar and wind are all still set to fall by 2035 despite last year's price flux, according to BloombergNEF

Average battery storage project costs fell to a record low last year, bucking wider trends across the global clean energy technology market which saw economic headwinds drive up costs associated with new...

