'Huge opportunity': Wasted industrial heat could accelerate progress towards net zero

The Royal Society urges government to act now to ensure infrastructure is in place to realise decarbonisation and cost benefits on offer from waste heat
The "vast amounts" of waste heat generated from the UK's most energy intensive industries, including the steel, glass, and cement sectors, could be captured and reused using heat networks that are capable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis