Vattenfall to develop UK's first wind farm to use low carbon steel

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Vattenfall
Image:

Credit: Vattenfall

Clashindarroch II Wind Farm in Scotland to play key role in Vattenfall's efforts to slash renewables industry's supply chain emissions

Renewables giant Vattenfall has announced it is to build its Clashindarroch II Wind Farm in Scotland using low-carbon steel made from a furnace powered by 100 per cent renewable wind energy, making it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Huge opportunity': Wasted industrial heat could accelerate progress towards net zero

Government urged to boost support for 'overlooked' used EV market

More on Wind

Government confirms over 300 jobs to be saved by repurposing Isle of Wight wind turbine plant
Wind

Government confirms over 300 jobs to be saved by repurposing Isle of Wight wind turbine plant

Isle of Wight factory transformed into UK's only dedicated onshore wind blade plant following £20m investment from government and Vestas

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 January 2026 • 4 min read
'First of a kind': National Grid and TenneT Germany unveil plans for offshore wind interconnector
Wind

'First of a kind': National Grid and TenneT Germany unveil plans for offshore wind interconnector

Plans to connect up to 2GW of offshore wind to British and German grids come on same day as governments ink new North Sea clean energy pact

Amber Rolt
clock 27 January 2026 • 3 min read
UK and Europe to sign historic North Sea clean energy pact
Wind

UK and Europe to sign historic North Sea clean energy pact

Hamburg Declaration promises to enhance co-operation and accelerate efforts to turn North Sea into the world’s largest 'clean energy reservoir'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 January 2026 • 4 min read