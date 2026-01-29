European PPA market slows, as flexibility services market surges

New analysis of corporate power purchase agreement market reveals how growing dominance of renewables and price volatility is reshaping market
The European power purchase agreement (PPA) market slowed last year, as a combination of economic headwinds and record-breaking levels of renewable energy deployment led to a drop off in corporate demand....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis