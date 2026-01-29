European PPA market slows, as flexibility services market surges

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis of corporate power purchase agreement market reveals how growing dominance of renewables and price volatility is reshaping market

The European power purchase agreement (PPA) market slowed last year, as a combination of economic headwinds and record-breaking levels of renewable energy deployment led to a drop off in corporate demand....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Some perspective on retrospective renewables subsidy changes

Water industry confirms bills to rise in support of record infrastructure investment plans

More on Energy

'A turning point': North Sea Future Board convened in support of 'clean energy powerhouse' plans
Energy

'A turning point': North Sea Future Board convened in support of 'clean energy powerhouse' plans

Board tasked with boosting investment in North Sea transition and helping oil and gas workers enter low-carbon economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 January 2026 • 4 min read
Could Europe's renewables drive combat the hostile actors working to 'weaponise' energy?
Energy

Could Europe's renewables drive combat the hostile actors working to 'weaponise' energy?

Chatham House urges EU to seek 'fresh understanding' of energy security, as white paper warns against false assumption that defence spending alone can keep bloc safe

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 January 2026 • 7 min read
'A national opportunity': Waste heat from data centres could warm 6.3 million UK homes
Energy

'A national opportunity': Waste heat from data centres could warm 6.3 million UK homes

Government urged to develop heat network infrastructure required to turn waste heat from data centres into low-cost heating for millions of households and businesses

Amber Rolt
clock 27 January 2026 • 4 min read