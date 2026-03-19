Morrisons to open 250 ultra-rapid EV charging bays in 2026

Installation plans poised to put Morrisons at the top of the EV charger leader board for UK supermarkets
Forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has announced plans to install 250 ultra-rapid charging bays across Morrisons supermarket forecourts this year, as part of a £400m investment plan. The new...
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