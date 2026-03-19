Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages hails water stewardship milestone

clock • 3 min read
Agrivair Garrigue Programme in Vergèze, France | Credit: Nestlé
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Agrivair Garrigue Programme in Vergèze, France | Credit: Nestlé

Owner of S.Pellegrino and Buxton brands confirms sustainability milestone as it backs 70 global water regeneration projects

Nestlé's water division - Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages (NW&PB) - has certified all 39 of its global bottling sites in line with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard. NW&PB - which...

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