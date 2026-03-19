Europe's booming clean tech market tipped for rapid growth on back of energy crisis

BloombergNEF confirms investment in Europe’s clean energy transition jumped 19 per cent last year to record levels, with further gains expected if the Iran conflict persists
Europe's clean tech investment boom accelerated to record levels last year, as governments ramped up efforts to curb their reliance on imported fossil fuels in the wake of the energy shock triggered by...
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