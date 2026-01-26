UK backs ocean protection and climate poverty projects with £14m funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Image:

Credit: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

At least eight projects backed by OCEAN Grants Programme to protect marine habitats, improve food security, and support thousands of jobs

Communities around the world facing some of the worst impacts of climate change are to receive a share of £14m in new funding from the UK to help tackle poverty and protect the ocean, Nature Minister Mary...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Greenwashing versus green hushing: Is there a better way?

Welsh government announces £98m funding boost for insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps

More on Investment

Global Briefing: Mexico completes record sustainable bond issuance
Investment

Global Briefing: Mexico completes record sustainable bond issuance

Mexico builds on its green bond momentum, China reports fall in fossil fuel generation, and the last Czech deep coal mine is to close

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 January 2026 • 5 min read
Drax inks £42m deal to acquire Flexitricity
Investment

Drax inks £42m deal to acquire Flexitricity

Acquisition set to bolster energy giant's position in the fast-growing energy storage and flexible grid sectors

Amber Rolt
clock 21 January 2026 • 2 min read
British International Investment backs new $1bn development fund
Investment

British International Investment backs new $1bn development fund

Development finance agency to act as anchor for new Allianz Credit Emerging Markets fund, which promises to back wave of renewables, clean transport, and agriculture projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2026 • 3 min read