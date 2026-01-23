Global Briefing: Mexico completes record sustainable bond issuance

Mexico builds on its green bond momentum, China reports fall in fossil fuel generation, and the last Czech deep coal mine is to close
The Mexican government this week announced the issuance of a series of new sustainable bonds, raising a record €4.75bn for financing projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis