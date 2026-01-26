UK and Europe to sign historic North Sea clean energy pact

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
UK and Europe to sign historic North Sea clean energy pact

Hamburg Declaration promises to enhance co-operation and accelerate efforts to turn North Sea into the world’s largest 'clean energy reservoir'

The UK will today join with nine other European countries in signing up to a new clean energy security pact, designed to accelerate the development of offshore wind projects across northern Europe...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: Mexico completes record sustainable bond issuance

Government accused of 'suppressing' report warning of catastrophic climate risks

More on Wind

'A major geostrategic asset': Study claims North Sea offshore wind turbines could be used as defence assets
Wind

'A major geostrategic asset': Study claims North Sea offshore wind turbines could be used as defence assets

Report argues wind turbines could offer security benefits that extend beyond the provision of reliable clean power

Amber Rolt
clock 21 January 2026 • 4 min read
How new offshore wind contracts promise to push down wholesale power prices
Wind

How new offshore wind contracts promise to push down wholesale power prices

Snap analysis from ECIU claims 8.4GW boost to offshore wind farm capacity promises to cut wholesale power prices by over 10 per cent thanks to reduced UK gas reliance

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 January 2026 • 5 min read
'The best defence against geopolitical volatility': Green economy reacts to UK clean power auction results
Wind

'The best defence against geopolitical volatility': Green economy reacts to UK clean power auction results

BusinessGreen rounds up reaction from politicians, renewables developers, green businesses, and campaigners to news the UK has secured 8.4GW of new offshore wind capacity through the latest clean power contracts auction

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 January 2026 • 15 min read