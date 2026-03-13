Nest updates voting policy to address reversal on climate commitments

Martin Richmond
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Master trust says it will vote against board chairs who have 'materially' scaled back climate policy

UK government-backed pension scheme Nest has strengthened its shareholder climate voting policy, yesterday vowing to vote against company boards deemed to have reversed course on their commitments...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Martin Richmond
Author spotlight

Martin Richmond

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

View profile
More from Martin Richmond

UK investment consultant coalition launches climate investing framework

Study: UK pensions sector strongly backs use of ESG factors in investment decisions

More on Investment

Nest updates voting policy to address reversal on climate commitments
Investment

Nest updates voting policy to address reversal on climate commitments

Master trust says it will vote against board chairs who have 'materially' scaled back climate policy

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 13 March 2026 • 2 min read
Climate finance still treats women as a risk - but the real risk is continuing to overlook them
Investment

Climate finance still treats women as a risk - but the real risk is continuing to overlook them

Too often women are framed primarily as those most vulnerable to climate risk rather than as builders of climate resilience, writes Project Dandelion co-founder Ronda Carnegie

Ronda Carnegie, Project Dandelion
clock 13 March 2026 • 5 min read
Inter IKEA Group backs biomaterials innovator Seprify
Investment

Inter IKEA Group backs biomaterials innovator Seprify

Swiss start-up completes €13.4m funding round to support plans to replace titanium dioxide with bio-based and planet friendly alternative

Amber Rolt
clock 12 March 2026 • 2 min read