'EV charging divide': Government urged to make it easier for drivers without driveways to charge EVs

New EVA England survey and consultation response warn millions of households risk missing out on affordable home charging without urgent planning reform
The government is facing fresh calls to tackle the so-called 'charging divide' and reform planning rules to make it easier for drivers without a driveway to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) at home....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis