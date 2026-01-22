Octopus Electric Vehicles and Admiral Pioneer team up for affordable EV insurance offer

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus EV
Credit: Octopus EV

Companies claim new offer can save EV drivers taking advantage of salary sacrifice scheme up to £550 on insurance costs

Octopus Electric Vehicles (EV) has today announced it has teamed up with insurer Admiral Pioneer to develop more affordable insurance for drivers leasing EVs through salary sacrifice schemes. Octopus...

