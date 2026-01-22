Octopus Electric Vehicles and Admiral Pioneer team up for affordable EV insurance offer

Companies claim new offer can save EV drivers taking advantage of salary sacrifice scheme up to £550 on insurance costs
Octopus Electric Vehicles (EV) has today announced it has teamed up with insurer Admiral Pioneer to develop more affordable insurance for drivers leasing EVs through salary sacrifice schemes. Octopus...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis