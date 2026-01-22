UK urged to seize opportunity to become 'Green AI superpower'

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New industry-backed report calls for government to deliver green AI strategy to help curb environmental impacts and boost UK competitiveness

Britain has a "clear opportunity" to become a "green AI superpower" that pioneers the deveopment of AI solutions that are efficient, affordable, and deployable at scale. That is the headline conclusion...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Octopus Electric Vehicles and Admiral Pioneer team up for affordable EV insurance offer

'A critical piece of national infrastructure': Crown Estate agrees UK's first commercial carbon storage deal

More on Technology

Do data centres have an image problem - and can clean energy solve it?
Technology

Do data centres have an image problem - and can clean energy solve it?

The REA's Rollo Maschietto argues renewables can play a critical role in meeting soaring demand for power from new AI data centres

Rollo Maschietto, Renewable Energy Association
clock 20 January 2026 • 4 min read
How increased defence spending offers an opportunity for green sectors
Technology

How increased defence spending offers an opportunity for green sectors

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Richard Nugee explores how from sustainable aviation fuels to renewables the defence industry can provide a boost for clean tech R&D

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Richard Nugee
clock 19 January 2026 • 4 min read
Report: AI showing 'promising' potential to tackle UK decarbonisation challenges
Technology

Report: AI showing 'promising' potential to tackle UK decarbonisation challenges

Despite concerns over the climate impact of power-hungry data centres, new study argues the targeted use of AI can help tackle a raft of decarbonisation challenges

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 January 2026 • 5 min read