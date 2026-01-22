Interconnectors have delivered more than £1.65bn in consumer savings since 2023

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Study details how subsea links have provided 86TWh of lower cost, cleaner, and more reliable energy imports, capable of powering 10 million British homes

National Grid's subsea electricity interconnectors have delivered more than £1.65bn in net benefits for British consumers since 2023 compared to traditional gas power generation. That is according to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How sustainability-linked careers are promising both stability and progression

Warm Homes Plan: A guide for the green economy

More on Energy

Wind and solar generate more power than fossil fuels in Europe for first time
Energy

Wind and solar generate more power than fossil fuels in Europe for first time

New Ember analysis attributes increase in renewables to 'staggering rise' in solar power

Amber Rolt
clock 21 January 2026 • 4 min read
How Sun King has made its solar kits cost competitive with candles, kerosene, and diesel
Energy

How Sun King has made its solar kits cost competitive with candles, kerosene, and diesel

Sun King founder Anish Thakkar reflects on how a failed biogas project in India fuelled the launch of a solar business that is now serving more than 50 million people in Africa

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 January 2026 • 6 min read
The power of poo: Report argues cows could be central to Labour's clean power plans
Energy

The power of poo: Report argues cows could be central to Labour's clean power plans

Ministers urged to fully harness role of biomethane in supporting farmers and delivering on goal of making the UK a clean energy superpower

Chris Brayford, Farmers Guardian
clock 19 January 2026 • 3 min read