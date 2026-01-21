'Threats will increase': Intelligence chiefs warn biodiversity collapse threatens UK national security

Study warns 'significant increases in UK food system and supply chain resilience' urgently required to tackle escalating security threats
The degradation and potential collapse of ecosystems around the world presents a serious and escalating threat to UK national security and economic prosperity. That is the stark warning contained in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis