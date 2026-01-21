Study: Plug-in hybrid drivers paying unexpected 'premium' of over £450 a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

PHEVs typically consume over five times more than manufacturers claim, driving average running costs up to almost £1,000 per year, new ECIU analysis finds

Drivers of the UK's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) are likely to be spending almost twice as much money to fuel their cars than manufacturers have led them to believe - meaning running costs...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'A national project to turn the tide': Government unveils £15bn Warm Homes Plan

'Growth, peace, climate': European leaders push back at 'bullies' who threaten global security

More on Automotive

'A major loss': Zipcar ceases UK operations
Automotive

'A major loss': Zipcar ceases UK operations

US-owned car sharing platform terminates all UK memberships, affecting an estimated 650,000 drivers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 January 2026 • 4 min read
Can the UK overcome the 'lingering EV wealth divide'?
Automotive

Can the UK overcome the 'lingering EV wealth divide'?

Two studies published this week warn the electric vehicle transition is at risk of stalling if the cost of buying and charging new cars locks out poorer households

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2026 • 10 min read
Survey: Vast majority of London black cabbies prefer electric to diesel taxis
Automotive

Survey: Vast majority of London black cabbies prefer electric to diesel taxis

Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) calls for more support to help those cabbies still driving diesel models to make the switch to fuel-saving plug-in hybrids

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2026 • 4 min read