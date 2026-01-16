'The case to build solar has never been stronger': Solar met 61 per cent of US electricity demand growth in 2025

Ember analysis shows new solar generation covered all the rise in daytime electricity demand in the US last time, while the roll out of energy storage helped meet growing evening demand
Solar power met 61 per cent of the increase in electricity demand in the US in 2025, cementing its position as a major player in the rush to meet growing electricity demand from new data centres, electric...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis