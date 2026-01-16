Climate change, nature loss, and inactivity could cut sports industry revenues 14 per cent by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Report outlines 'double imperative' for sport to safeguard natural systems that make play possible

The global sports economy may be booming, but climate change and nature loss threaten to wipe billions of dollars off its projected value over the coming decades. The sports industry is currently worth...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Kingspan turned a billion recycled PET bottles into 'springboard' for sustainability

State of Carbon Credits 2025: Market passes $1bn as higher prices offset falling volumes

More on Climate change

'A milestone none of us wished to reach': 1.5C threshold set to be breached, as 2025 confirmed as third hottest year on record
Climate change

'A milestone none of us wished to reach': 1.5C threshold set to be breached, as 2025 confirmed as third hottest year on record

Copernicus Climate Change Service confirms rising temperatures driven by human activity put world on course to exceed 1.5C threshold set under Paris Agreement

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2026 • 5 min read
Why Greenland is indispensable to global climate science
Climate change

Why Greenland is indispensable to global climate science

With no Antarctica-style treaty to protect Greenland, a US takeover could mean scientists lose access, writes Martin Siegert from the University of Exeter

Martin Siegert, University of Exeter.
clock 13 January 2026 • 5 min read
'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100
Climate change

'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100

Recurring El Niño events 'quietly chip away' at health gains, causing trillions of dollars in economic losses, new study warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 5 min read