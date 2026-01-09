NAO: 'Complex and outdated' regulations mean just nine of 43 nature targets likely to be met

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Overly cautious culture within Defra, Environment Agency, and Natural England has restricted attempts to embrace new approaches for nature recovery, spending watchdog claims

The current system of environmental regulation in the UK is "complex and outdated", and is hampering the government's progress towards a raft of ambitious environmental targets, many of which are likely...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

The SAF Mandate one year on: A mix of progress and turbulence?

CDP 'A List': Investors with $127tr in assets pressed firms for environmental data in 2025

More on Biodiversity

Public donations to Rothbury Estate nature restoration appeal pass £10m mark
Biodiversity

Public donations to Rothbury Estate nature restoration appeal pass £10m mark

It follows support from Sir David Attenborough for the campaign, which aims to raise £30m in total to secure the historic 9,500 acre Northumberland estate to transform it into a haven for nature

Mia Willemsen, Farmers Guardian
clock 07 January 2026 • 2 min read
Study: Climate-driven extreme weather events shifting natural cycles of plants and wildlife
Biodiversity

Study: Climate-driven extreme weather events shifting natural cycles of plants and wildlife

Study reveals growing evidence of how climate change is impacting a raft of natural processes, with significant implications for biodiversity and food systems

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 January 2026 • 3 min read
Over £500,000 fenced off for green projects in Greater Manchester
Biodiversity

Over £500,000 fenced off for green projects in Greater Manchester

Over half a million pounds awarded to 19 community-led projects in sixth round of the Mayor of Greater Manchester's Green Spaces Fund

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 January 2026 • 3 min read