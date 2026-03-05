Can the EU Industrial Accelerator Act spark Europe's green industrial revolution?

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Clean tech and low-carbon materials are at the heart of proposals to increase manufacturing's share of EU GDP to 20 per cent by 2035 - but do the plans go far enough?

The European Commission has this week unveiled a sweeping new legislative package designed to boost demand for low-carbon materials and products manufactured on the continent and support the adoption of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels

Cornish Lithium secures planning permission for Copper House Project

More on Policy

MPs urge government to put fairness at heart of Seventh Carbon Budget
Policy

MPs urge government to put fairness at heart of Seventh Carbon Budget

Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to ensure delivery of next Carbon Budget is affordable, convenient, and attractive to the public

Amber Rolt
clock 04 March 2026 • 7 min read
The disconnect between government and public perception risks undermining faith in net zero
Policy

The disconnect between government and public perception risks undermining faith in net zero

When it comes to clean technologies such as EVs and heat pumps, the government must meet public opinion where it is, not where they think it ought to be, writes Chris Annous from More in Common

Chris Annous, More in Common UK
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
Farmers are highly valued by the UK public - but they need government backing to protect our food supply
Policy

Farmers are highly valued by the UK public - but they need government backing to protect our food supply

Our research found a clear understanding among the UK public about the severity of climate change and its impacts farmers and food supply, writes Hayden Banks from Climate Outreach

Hayden Banks, Climate Outreach
clock 27 February 2026 • 4 min read