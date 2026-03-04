'Significant change needed': OEP slams Defra's 'disappointing' habitat protection efforts

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Watchdog warns government likely to miss its 2030 nature commitments unless it steps up efforts to properly implement habitat protection laws

The government is "likely to miss" its commitment to conserve and manage 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by the end of the decade, unless it urgently acts to properly implement existing habitat...

