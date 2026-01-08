Standard Chartered issues inaugural €1bn green bond

€1bn issuance to help finance wide range of low carbon projects, including renewable energy, green building, and circular economy solutions
Standard Chartered has today launched its first Green-only Bond, boasting a value of €1bn and backed by plans to invest in renewable energy and green building projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis