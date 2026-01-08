Standard Chartered issues inaugural €1bn green bond

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

€1bn issuance to help finance wide range of low carbon projects, including renewable energy, green building, and circular economy solutions

Standard Chartered has today launched its first Green-only Bond, boasting a value of €1bn and backed by plans to invest in renewable energy and green building projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

CEO of Dubai Airports appointed as head of new global SAF initiative

'Carbon pawprint': Dogs' dinners can have greater climate impact than their owners

More on Investment

UK investment consultant coalition launches climate investing framework
Investment

UK investment consultant coalition launches climate investing framework

Framework aims to assist investors in decision making to support real-world change, according to Investment Consultants Sustainability Working Group (ICSWG)

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 08 January 2026 • 2 min read
Study: Almost half of sustainability execs cite upfront costs as 'main barrier' to decarbonisation
Investment

Study: Almost half of sustainability execs cite upfront costs as 'main barrier' to decarbonisation

Close to three quarters of senior sustainability managers struggled to access decarbonisation funding in the past year, study claims, but corporate support for climate goals remains robust

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 January 2026 • 4 min read
Carbon Removers secure £1m boost to expand sequestration projects across UK and Europe
Investment

Carbon Removers secure £1m boost to expand sequestration projects across UK and Europe

Dumfries-based firm that captures CO2 from agriculture, whisky, and bioenergy sectors plans to remove a million tonnes of carbon a year by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 January 2026 • 3 min read