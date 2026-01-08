CDP 'A List': Investors with $127tr in assets pressed firms for environmental data in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than 800 companies achieve top tier recognition, with steady improvements in performance across climate, forests, and water security, ‘A List’ report finds

The continued demand from investors for accurate and reliable environmental disclosures from corporates was underscored today, after new data revealed 640 investors with $127tr in assets under management...

More on Management

