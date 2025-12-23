Google owner Alphabet inks $4.75bn deal to acquire Intersect Power

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Acquisition of US energy generation and datacentre infrastructure firm aimed at supporting rapidly growing energy demand from Google’s power-hungry AI activities

Alphabet has agreed to acquire energy generation and datacentre infrastructure firm Intersect Power, in a $4.75bn deal announced today aimed at boosting the Google owner's energy supplies to meet increasing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Uber and Lyft eye electric 'robotaxi' trials on UK roads in 2026

'We are living in extraordinary times': Met Office says 2025 could break UK temperature record

More on Venture Capital

New Blue Earth Ventures fund to back early-stage innovators
Venture Capital

New Blue Earth Ventures fund to back early-stage innovators

Blue Earth investment arm and venture capital firm Haatch launch BE100 Fund to support early-stage green ventures

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 September 2025 • 2 min read
Drax agrees £200m deal for UK battery storage investor Harmony Energy Income Trust
Venture Capital

Drax agrees £200m deal for UK battery storage investor Harmony Energy Income Trust

Energy giant seeks to add 395MW of UK battery storage capacity to its flexible generation portfolio

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 March 2025 • 2 min read
'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds
Venture Capital

'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds

Former head of the sustainability team at the British Business Bank, Julia Groves, joins pioneering climate tech investment firm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 January 2025 • 3 min read