New Blue Earth Ventures fund to back early-stage innovators

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Blue Earth Summit
Image:

Credit: Blue Earth Summit

Blue Earth investment arm and venture capital firm Haatch launch BE100 Fund to support early-stage green ventures

The investment arm of the Blue Earth Summit has this week launched a new fund designed to support early-stage sustainable ventures with fresh investment from a pot which could eventually total £2m...

