Powering progress: Insurance and the energy transition

Partner Insight: AXIS explores how specialist insurance is helping to make renewable energy viable, resilient, and ready for the future

The push for cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions is accelerating – and redefining how organisations plan, invest, and manage project risk.

But the rapidly changing nature of clean energy projects, from diverse operational requirements to untested technologies, presents new challenges.

Insurance plays a critical role in supporting the energy transition - but the traditional playbook needed to be rewritten. The rapid evolution of renewable technologies, shifting risk profiles and lack of historical data calls for a completely new approach.

BusinessGreen's latest digital experience explores how AXIS is responding to this challenge with a more holistic, whole-lifecycle approach to clean energy insurance.

Simply fill in the form below to access the guide - and find out how innovations in insurance are powering the green energy transition.

This content is sponsored by AXIS.

