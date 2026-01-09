Biodiversity Net Gain can help boost economic resilience - weakening the policy would show a lack of ambition

clock • 5 min read

Government proposals to exempt small sites from BNG rules signals a disappointing lack of ambition and understanding of how the sectors have already mobilised to support this new market, writes Forsters lawyer Polly Montoneri

Shortly before Christmas, the government published a consultation on a revamped National Planning Policy Framework, setting out proposals aimed at accelerating the delivery of hundreds of thousands of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Legislation

Biodiversity Net Gain can help boost economic resilience - weakening the policy would show a lack of ambition
Legislation

Biodiversity Net Gain can help boost economic resilience - weakening the policy would show a lack of ambition

Government proposals to exempt small sites from BNG rules signals a disappointing lack of ambition and understanding of how the sectors have already mobilised to support this new market, writes Forsters lawyer Polly Montoneri

Polly Montoneri, Forsters
clock 09 January 2026 • 5 min read
Government presses water firms to produce mandatory pollution-cutting plans
Legislation

Government presses water firms to produce mandatory pollution-cutting plans

Environment Agency warns 'every water company now needs to focus on delivery', as new rules require them to produce pollution action plans from April

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 January 2026 • 5 min read
'Build, baby, build': Government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act enters info force
Legislation

'Build, baby, build': Government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act enters info force

Sweeping planning reforms receive Royal Assent, as government confirms further details of how its new Nature Restoration Fund will seek to compensate for negative impacts from development

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 December 2025 • 6 min read