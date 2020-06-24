London Climate Action Week
Royal College of Emergency Medicine and Royal Society of Arts quit fossil fuel investments
Two more institutions vow to sell their shares in fossil fuel companies, just a day after National Trust pledged to divest
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
Johnson promises to 'advance' UK green agenda as Hunt warns of 'tough' net zero choices ahead
Prime Ministerial candidates seek to rally support for their green agendas from influential group of Conservative MPs
Inside the plan to turn London's money markets green
BusinessGreen speaks to Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas on body's launch day, as UK ramps up plan to become a global green finance leader
'Climate delayers': Pressure mounts on new PM to deliver on net zero pledge
London Mayor Sadiq Khan launches attack on Boris Johnson's environmental record, as speculation over cabinet reshuffle intensifies
JD Sports, Derwent London, Intu, and APCOA step up renewables and EV ambitions
Yet more companies pledge to scale up renewables, electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure to mark the start of London Climate Action Week
Michael Gove launches £10m drive to boost access to nature
Government's 'Year of Green Action' aims to boost environmental action and awareness among Britons