'Households are moving fast': Over 2.5 million households now using 'smart tariffs'

Report reveals rapid increase in number of households switching to smart tariffs that incentivise people to use power when electricity is at its cleanest and cheapest
The number of households taking advantage of so-called 'smart' or 'flexible' tariffs has increased sharply over the past year, with around a quarter of a million households switching to tariffs that allow...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis