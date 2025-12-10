'Cheaper every year': Lithium-ion battery pack prices fall eight per cent year-on-year

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BloombergNEF analysis suggests record-low prices should boost EV affordability and accelerate the rollout of grid-scale storage projects

Lithium-ion battery pack prices have dropped eight per cent since 2024, reaching a new "record Low" of $108 (£80) per kilowatt-hour, despite an increase in raw material costs. That is the headline...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Heineken brews up 'simplified' sustainability strategy

Orbital Marine Power makes waves with £7m investment boost

More on Supply chain

'Cheaper every year': Lithium-ion battery pack prices fall eight per cent year-on-year
Supply chain

'Cheaper every year': Lithium-ion battery pack prices fall eight per cent year-on-year

BloombergNEF analysis suggests record-low prices should boost EV affordability and accelerate the rollout of grid-scale storage projects

Amber Rolt
clock 10 December 2025 • 4 min read
Jeremy Wrathall: 'Mining and mineral extraction is an irreplaceable enabler of the energy transition'
Supply chain

Jeremy Wrathall: 'Mining and mineral extraction is an irreplaceable enabler of the energy transition'

Founder and executive chairman at Cornish Lithium explains why there can be no energy transition without extracting minerals from the Earth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 December 2025 • 6 min read
'The clock is ticking': Are the wheels coming off UK supermarkets' climate and nature drive?
Supply chain

'The clock is ticking': Are the wheels coming off UK supermarkets' climate and nature drive?

WWF warns that climate impacts and nature loss are threatening food security, as retailers drive towards environmental goals stalls

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 December 2025 • 6 min read