Study: Over 60 per cent of Britons willing to buy refurbished devices

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Study: Over 60 per cent of Britons willing to buy refurbished devices

New YouGov poll reveals growing consumer interest in refurbished products and repair services

Over 60 per cent of British consumers would be interested in purchasing refurbished tech products, rising to 69 per cent among 18-to-24-year-olds, as interest in second hand marketplaces continues to grow....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Great British Energy - Nuclear names Simon Roddy as new chief executive

The Green Gap: Why our sustainable start-up is struggling against a broken system

More on Technology

Study: Over 60 per cent of Britons willing to buy refurbished devices
Technology

Study: Over 60 per cent of Britons willing to buy refurbished devices

New YouGov poll reveals growing consumer interest in refurbished products and repair services

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 December 2025 • 3 min read
'Clarity for businesses': Food Standards Agency publishes safety guidance for lab-grown meats
Technology

'Clarity for businesses': Food Standards Agency publishes safety guidance for lab-grown meats

New guidance from the Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) aims to help fast-track the development of cell-cultivated products

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2025 • 2 min read
Earth Rover Program: Seismic breakthrough promises to revolutionise global soil data
Technology

Earth Rover Program: Seismic breakthrough promises to revolutionise global soil data

New sensors promise to quickly provide accurate soil data at low cost, delivering a major boost to efforts to tackle soil degradation, improve agricultural yields, and strengthen natural carbon sinks

Roger Harrabin
clock 05 December 2025 • 5 min read