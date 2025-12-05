Heidelberg Materials launches Greenwich low carbon concrete trial

clock • 1 min read
CO2 tank at Greenwich | Credit: Heidelberg Materials
Image:

CO2 tank at Greenwich | Credit: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials UK is carrying out trials using CarbonCure technology in ready-mixed concrete for the first time in England

Heidelberg Materials UK has started the first trials of its low carbon concrete solution at its Greenwich facility in London. The company announced yesterday it is carrying out trials using CarbonCure...

Amber Rolt

