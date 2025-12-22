Study: Green loans and mortgages could deliver £37bn boost to Scotland's home efficiency market

Knowledge gap around loans and mortgages remains a barrier to green home improvements, with just 4.7 per cent of estimated market potential aware of relevant products
Boosting consumer awareness of green mortgages and home loans could unlock up to £17bn in private investment and deliver a £37bn boost to Scotland's home efficiency market, if paired with supportive clean...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis