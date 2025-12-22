Octopus Energy and Barratt Redrow team up to expand 'Zero Bills' homes initiative

Energy giant's partnership with UK's biggest housebuilder will initially offer 54 new homes powered by green tech in Bedfordshire and Gloucestershire next year
Octopus Energy has joined forces with housebuilder Barratt Redrow to expand its 'Zero Bills' concept across new developments around the UK, starting with more than 50 such homes in Bedfordshire and Gloucestershire...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis