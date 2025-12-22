Octopus Energy and Barratt Redrow team up to expand 'Zero Bills' homes initiative

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Energy giant's partnership with UK's biggest housebuilder will initially offer 54 new homes powered by green tech in Bedfordshire and Gloucestershire next year

Octopus Energy has joined forces with housebuilder Barratt Redrow to expand its 'Zero Bills' concept across new developments around the UK, starting with more than 50 such homes in Bedfordshire and Gloucestershire...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: National UK newspapers accused of 'divorcing' net zero from climate change

Encyclis secures green light for waste-to-energy CCS project in Bedfordshire

More on Buildings

Richard Quartermaine: 'I don't think the next wave of green ideas and leaders will just come from sustainability teams'
Buildings

Richard Quartermaine: 'I don't think the next wave of green ideas and leaders will just come from sustainability teams'

Urban&Civic's head of sustainability reflects on lessons from newt tunnels, and his role in balancing 'big-picture strategy' with 'granular detail'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 December 2025 • 8 min read
Octopus Energy and Barratt Redrow team up to expand 'Zero Bills' homes initiative
Buildings

Octopus Energy and Barratt Redrow team up to expand 'Zero Bills' homes initiative

Energy giant's partnership with UK's biggest housebuilder will initially offer 54 new homes powered by green tech in Bedfordshire and Gloucestershire next year

Amber Rolt
clock 22 December 2025 • 2 min read
Study: Green loans and mortgages could deliver £37bn boost to Scotland's home efficiency market
Buildings

Study: Green loans and mortgages could deliver £37bn boost to Scotland's home efficiency market

Knowledge gap around loans and mortgages remains a barrier to green home improvements, with just 4.7 per cent of estimated market potential aware of relevant products

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 December 2025 • 5 min read