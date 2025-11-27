Green shipping corridors: How China, India, and Brazil are embarking on green shipping initiatives

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest report from Global Maritime Forum and Getting to Zero Coalition shows green shipping corridors expanding in both numbers and geographic scope

Twenty-five new zero-emission trade routes or green shipping corridors were launched in 2025, expanding the global total to 84 active initiatives. That is according to the Global Maritime Forum's latest...

More on Shipping

The IMO's net zero policy delay won't take the wind from greener shipping's sails
Shipping

The IMO's net zero policy delay won't take the wind from greener shipping's sails

The IMO's decision to delay its net zero policy framework by a year may be frustrating, but it doesn't pause shipping's energy transition - rather, it proves the market's already ahead of policy, writes Smart Green Shipping CEO Diane Gilpin

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping
clock 19 November 2025 • 3 min read
COP30: Green groups urge governments to crack down on shipping emissions
Shipping

COP30: Green groups urge governments to crack down on shipping emissions

Governments urged to develop national plans to tackle shipping emissions, following US wrecking tactics to delay plans for global Net Zero Framework

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2025 • 3 min read
Smart Green Shipping's Diane Gilpin: 'Take a leaf out of nature's book - never give up'
Shipping

Smart Green Shipping's Diane Gilpin: 'Take a leaf out of nature's book - never give up'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Transport Professional of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year reflects on her 'quite bonkers' double win

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 October 2025 • 4 min read