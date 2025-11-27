Green shipping corridors: How China, India, and Brazil are embarking on green shipping initiatives

Latest report from Global Maritime Forum and Getting to Zero Coalition shows green shipping corridors expanding in both numbers and geographic scope
Twenty-five new zero-emission trade routes or green shipping corridors were launched in 2025, expanding the global total to 84 active initiatives. That is according to the Global Maritime Forum's latest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis