Bittersweet: Top chocolate brands accused of fuelling West African deforestation crisis

Global Witness investigation alleges companies' failure to ensure responsible sourcing of cocoa is contributing to deforestation
Some of the world's most famous chocolate brands are at high risk of leaving a bittersweet aftertaste, after a new investigation alleged they could contain cocoa linked to deforestation in West Africa....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis