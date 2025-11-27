Bittersweet: Top chocolate brands accused of fuelling West African deforestation crisis

clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Global Witness investigation alleges companies' failure to ensure responsible sourcing of cocoa is contributing to deforestation

Some of the world's most famous chocolate brands are at high risk of leaving a bittersweet aftertaste, after a new investigation alleged they could contain cocoa linked to deforestation in West Africa....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: UK could recycle all plastic packaging onshore by 2030 and create 9,000 jobs

Law firm Clyde & Co announces innovative five-year carbon removal deal

More on Supply chain

'Style and sustainability go hand in hand': Fashion brands sign up to Canopy's anti-deforestation initiative
Supply chain

'Style and sustainability go hand in hand': Fashion brands sign up to Canopy's anti-deforestation initiative

Eight leading brands pledge to work towards eliminating the use of ancient and endangered forests in their paper packaging and fibre supply chains

Amber Rolt
clock 25 November 2025 • 2 min read
Livestock farming giants accused of failing to address climate-vulnerable supply chains
Supply chain

Livestock farming giants accused of failing to address climate-vulnerable supply chains

Research from investor-backed FAIRR Initiative finds more than half of livestock companies have just one or two suppliers of animal feed

Amber Rolt
clock 25 November 2025 • 5 min read
European Council and Parliament step up push for delays to deforestation rules
Supply chain

European Council and Parliament step up push for delays to deforestation rules

Fresh talks to delay and simplify flagship deforestation regulation to begin this year, after Council adopts negotiating mandate to revise legislation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 November 2025 • 5 min read