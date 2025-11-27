UK Packaging Pact: Over 50 businesses sign up to pact ahead of launch

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Set to launch April 2026, new initiative aims to ramp up efforts to improve packaging and reduce waste by replacing the current Plastics Pact

Fifty-three companies, including Asda, Biffa, Lidl, and Yeo Valley, are among the first cohort of businesses to sign-up to the UK Packaging Pact ahead of its launch in April next year. Waste charity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Law firm Clyde & Co announces innovative five-year carbon removal deal

Britain declared 'worst offender' for throwing children's clothes into landfill

More on Recycling

Britain declared 'worst offender' for throwing children's clothes into landfill
Recycling

Britain declared 'worst offender' for throwing children's clothes into landfill

Study finds nearly half of UK parents admit to throwing children's clothes in the bin

Amber Rolt
clock 27 November 2025 • 2 min read
Co-op and Podback launch coffee pod recycling trial
Recycling

Co-op and Podback launch coffee pod recycling trial

Latest partnership brings Podback’s network of drop-off points to 1,100 retail locations

Amber Rolt
clock 25 November 2025 • 2 min read
'Major problem': Keep Britain Tidy launches campaign to crack down on fly tipping
Recycling

'Major problem': Keep Britain Tidy launches campaign to crack down on fly tipping

Environmental charity warns incidents are piling up, as rogue traders drive surge in illegal dumping

Amber Rolt
clock 10 November 2025 • 3 min read