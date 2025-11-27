UK Packaging Pact: Over 50 businesses sign up to pact ahead of launch

Set to launch April 2026, new initiative aims to ramp up efforts to improve packaging and reduce waste by replacing the current Plastics Pact
Fifty-three companies, including Asda, Biffa, Lidl, and Yeo Valley, are among the first cohort of businesses to sign-up to the UK Packaging Pact ahead of its launch in April next year. Waste charity...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis