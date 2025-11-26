Airhive fires up DAC facility with aim of sequestering carbon at low-cost and 'meaningful' scale

UK-based firm opens what it claims is one of the world's largest and lowest-cost direct air capture systems at site in Canada
Airhive has started operations at a direct air capture (DAC) facility in Canada, which it claims will sequester 1,000 tonnes of CO2 a year and is on track to achieve costs of below $500 per tonne - making...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis