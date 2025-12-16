AI's climate dividend: Wielding the power of software optimisation to decarbonise industry

clock • 5 min read

Ultimately, the question of whether AI will be a net positive force for the environment rests on how we direct capital and capability, writes Andrew Wordsworth from Sustainable Ventures

For business leaders and policymakers, the conversation around climate change and nature loss has shifted from 'if' we should act to 'how' and 'how fast'. The urgency is accepted. What's less clear...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Technology

AI's climate dividend: Wielding the power of software optimisation to decarbonise industry
Technology

AI's climate dividend: Wielding the power of software optimisation to decarbonise industry

Ultimately, the question of whether AI will be a net positive force for the environment rests on how we direct capital and capability, writes Andrew Wordsworth from Sustainable Ventures

Andrew Wordsworth, Sustainable Ventures
clock 16 December 2025 • 5 min read
How Permia Sensing is using AI, drone, and satellite tech to boost yields for farmers
Technology

How Permia Sensing is using AI, drone, and satellite tech to boost yields for farmers

Efrem de Paiva, CEO of Permia Sensing, explains how the firm combines 'ecological understanding' with deep tech, and is gearing up to expand across the Global South

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 December 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Energy efficiency could save industrial sector four million tonnes of CO2 over 10 years
Technology

Study: Energy efficiency could save industrial sector four million tonnes of CO2 over 10 years

Results from the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator detail how 13 proven solutions could slash emissions and energy bills for industrial firms

Amber Rolt
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read