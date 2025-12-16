AI's climate dividend: Wielding the power of software optimisation to decarbonise industry

Ultimately, the question of whether AI will be a net positive force for the environment rests on how we direct capital and capability, writes Andrew Wordsworth from Sustainable Ventures
For business leaders and policymakers, the conversation around climate change and nature loss has shifted from 'if' we should act to 'how' and 'how fast'. The urgency is accepted. What's less clear...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis