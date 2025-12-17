UEFA sources 99 per cent renewable power for 2024/25 season

Governing body resets carbon baseline, after aligning disclosures with international standards for the first time
UEFA events, including the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Euro 2025 finals, were powered using 99 per cent renewable energy last season, according to an impact report released by European...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis