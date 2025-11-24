Government launches Critical Minerals Strategy to protect 'backbone of modern life'

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Sweeping new strategy aims to tackle overreliance on imports of critical minerals for clean technologies by ramping up domestic production and boosting recycling rates

The government has launched a new Critical Minerals Strategy, which sets out ambitions to reduce the country's reliance on imported minerals by scaling up domestic mining, refining, and recycling capacity....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

National Emergency Briefing: Scientists urge MPs to attend Westminster climate briefing

UK energy companies unite to bring solar power to Ukrainian hospital

More on Policy

EU unveils SFDR review with trio of sustainability categories and reporting reductions
Policy

EU unveils SFDR review with trio of sustainability categories and reporting reductions

Brussels proposes changes to flagship Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations to reduce overlap and curb compliance costs

Cristian Angeloni, Investment Week
clock 24 November 2025 • 3 min read
Reports: Chancellor to provide £1.3bn boost to electric vehicle grant scheme
Policy

Reports: Chancellor to provide £1.3bn boost to electric vehicle grant scheme

Budget expected to extend popular grant scheme through to 2030, as government prepares consultation on pay-per-mile EV tax proposals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 November 2025 • 4 min read
Energy price cap to creep up 0.2 per cent from January
Policy

Energy price cap to creep up 0.2 per cent from January

Ofgem attributes surprise cap increase to policy costs associated with Sizewell C and Warm Home Discounts, as concerns grow over prospect of further price hikes in 2026

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 November 2025 • 5 min read