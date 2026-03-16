Iran War: Starmer backs clean power as 'vital cause' to wean UK off fossil fuel 'rollercoaster'

Prime Minister insists government will not be drawn into wider war in the region, as he announces £53m support for vulnerable households reliant on heating oil
Keir Starmer today provided a robust defence of his government's clean power mission, arguing it represents a "vital cause" to protect UK homes and businesses from the "rollercoaster of international oil...
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