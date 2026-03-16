Iran War: Starmer backs clean power as 'vital cause' to wean UK off fossil fuel 'rollercoaster'

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister insists government will not be drawn into wider war in the region, as he announces £53m support for vulnerable households reliant on heating oil

Keir Starmer today provided a robust defence of his government's clean power mission, arguing it represents a "vital cause" to protect UK homes and businesses from the "rollercoaster of international oil...

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Michael Holder
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