Amazon launches Thames floodplain restoration project

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Amazon
Image:

Credit: Amazon

Initiative is one of four new global water replenishment projects Amazon is launching, which aim to collectively restore more than two billion litres of water annually across the UK, US, Mexico, and India

E-commerce giant Amazon has joined forces with The Rivers Trust to launch a new floodplain restoration project in the Thames River Basin, which is expected to replenish more than 200 million litres of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Real change happens when we collaborate': Marks & Spencer and Schneider Electric team up on supplier decarbonisation programme

Environment Agency: Water efficiency must become national priority

More on Biodiversity

How can businesses boost the UK's tree planting rates?
Biodiversity

How can businesses boost the UK's tree planting rates?

EXPLAINER: Fears are growing the UK will struggle to meet its tree planting and nature targets - what can businesses to do help restore UK woodland?

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 November 2025 • 14 min read
Nature is 'not the enemy' of housebuilding, MPs tell government
Biodiversity

Nature is 'not the enemy' of housebuilding, MPs tell government

Environmental Audit Committee report challenges ‘lazy narrative’ that environmental protection is blocking development

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 November 2025 • 6 min read
'Black hole': WWF raises alarm over £9.4bn shortfall in Amazon rainforest protection funding
Biodiversity

'Black hole': WWF raises alarm over £9.4bn shortfall in Amazon rainforest protection funding

New report calculates investment of over £9bn in protecting rainforest could avert economic damages that could reach £237bn if deforestation continues

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2025 • 3 min read