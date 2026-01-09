BP teams up with agri-business group Corteva to launch biofuel venture

Joint venture will use Corteva's technology and BP's downstream capabilities to produce and deliver biofuel feedstocks for global markets
Energy giant BP has partnered with global agriculture company Corteva to launch a new biofuels joint venture that aims to meet growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD)....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis