Study: Hourly 'carbon-free' electricity tariffs set to go mainstream

Study highlights rapid growth of new category of energy tariffs that aim to provide businesses with more credible renewable energy procurement
The number of commercial 'carbon-free' electricity tariffs offered globally by suppliers has grown more than four-fold over the past 12 months, making it easier for businesses to decarbonise their operations....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis