Public donations to Rothbury Estate nature restoration appeal pass £10m mark

It follows support from Sir David Attenborough for the campaign, which aims to raise £30m in total to secure the historic 9,500 acre Northumberland estate to transform it into a haven for nature
Public donations towards helping secure a 9,500-acre estate in Northumberland for a planned nature restoration drive have now soared past £10m, following vocal support for the campaign from Sir David Attenborough....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis