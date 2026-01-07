Public donations to Rothbury Estate nature restoration appeal pass £10m mark

Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

It follows support from Sir David Attenborough for the campaign, which aims to raise £30m in total to secure the historic 9,500 acre Northumberland estate to transform it into a haven for nature

Public donations towards helping secure a 9,500-acre estate in Northumberland for a planned nature restoration drive have now soared past £10m, following vocal support for the campaign from Sir David Attenborough....

