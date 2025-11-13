Coalition of states and regional governments back growing push for UN Climate Summit to commit to a clear timetable for transitioning away from coal, oil, and gas
Leaders of a major coalition of state and regional governments have joined growing calls for countries to commit to developing a clear roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels worldwide, as negotiators at...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis